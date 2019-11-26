



Prada and Adidas teamed up to launch two limited-edition styles that are bound to earn the top spots on your holiday wishlist: An elevated take on the brand’s iconic Superstar sneakers and a brand-new bag silhouette, born from the idea of a Prada bowling bag meeting an Adidas gym bag.

The two luxury pieces are made by Prada in Italy with white leather and accentuated with black details for a finished result that’s equal parts sleek and chic. Both items are designed to be worn together and because of that, the brands plan to sell them as a duo. At this time, it’s unclear whether or not the two items will be sold separately.

Prices aren’t available for the new launches just yet, but what we are sure of is that there are only 700 sneakers and bags available. To prove it, each item is marked with a unique serial number (from 001 to 700) to show off how exclusive they are.

In a statement, the brand describes the new offerings as “sharp, simple, and immediately recognizable, outlining the genesis of Prada for Adidas.” The sneakers and the bag feature twin logos of Prada and Adidas in black, so you can show your love for the brands.

The Prada Superstar Sneaker and Prada Bowling Bag for Adidas are launching on December 4 online at Prada and Adidas’s website and at select Prada stores worldwide. Once all 700 sell out, they’ll be gone for good, unless the brands secretly bring ’em back.

But the best news of all is that this is just the beginning for the two world-famous brands. According to a statement, the Prada and Adidas limited collection is just the first release and the brands call it “a partnership to begin a partnership.” We can only begin to dream up what’s to come.