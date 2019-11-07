



Jay-Z may have just sent the most expensive invite of all time.

On Wednesday, November 6, Meek Mill and Swizz Beatz took to Instagram to share the VIP passes they received from the “Empire State of Mind” rapper. But because it would be too boring and simple to send paper, the 49-year-old instead sent Rolex watches to serve as passes for the Shawn Carter Foundation Gala

Luckily, the two musicians posted snaps to their Instagram story of the pricey goodie so we can all take a look!

“SMH this rich s—t getting out of control,” Mill wrote overtop the image. “I’m not joking lol.”

Swizz wrote over top of the picture of his watch, “Levels. Hov is on another level with the invite game. It came with a Daytona Rolex and a bottle of Ace.”

Ace is his champagne brand, Armand de Brignac, which is also known as Ace of Spades. While a bottle of his bubbly does cost a lot, retailing for about $300, it seems like next to nothing compared to the designer brand item.

In fact, the gold timepiece features a shiny chain-link bracelet and a large dark face. The pricetag clocks in around $40,000.

How do we get on this VIP list?

The event will be held on November 15 and 16 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa Florida. It will feature a blackjack tournament and a performance by Alicia Keys.

All the proceeds from the big evening will go towards the foundation to help provide scholarships and college prep to those who are facing socio-economic hardships and hope to gain a higher education.