



Lady Gaga and David Beckham teamed up with Tudor watches to create a video that might be the most legendary celeb-on-celeb interview ever.

On Wednesday, October 30, Tudor released a video in which the ambassadors for the Swiss fine watch brand talk about role models (his parents and her grandma), the most daring moments of their lives and their careers.

One of our favorite questions of the session was when the soccer pro asked the Oscar-winning songstress was about her cultural effect.

“Your styles affect culture in such an iconic way,” he said. “How does it feel to affect so many people’s lives?”

“I always have said that I don’t feel like God put me on this earth to be loved by the world. I believe that God put me on this earth for me to help people love themselves more,” she replied. “And I want to do that in everything I do.”

They also shared a few commonalities in their gratitude towards their success and persistence on not giving up, even when others may advise otherwise.

When speaking about moving soccer clubs from Madrid to the U.S., Beckham spoke briefly about the backlash he faced. “But whenever anyone turned around to me and said don’t do something,” he said before she chimed in and finished his sentence. “Oh, I’m doing it.”

“Whether it’s my best friend,” he continued. “If I feel that it’s the best thing to do, I’m going to do it no matter what.”

During the entire back and forth, there are glimpses of their timepieces on their wrists. Hers is the Back Bay 36 S&G model with a champagne dial worth $4,050 and his is the Black Bay Chrono S&G with an aged leather strap, which retails for $5,600.