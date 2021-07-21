Couple goals! Jay-Z may just win husband of the year, because his most recent show of support for Beyoncé is simply too much to handle.

In advance of his wife’s impending adidas x Ivy Park clothing drop, the 51-year-old rapper decided to rock a full neon orange ensemble from the brand’s latest collection, Flex Park.

Dressed in men’s swim shorts, a casual button up and an “East Hampton” bucket hat, the record executive was pretty much the perfect model — and it’s safe to say that fans completely and utterly lost all chill.

The second the image was posted to the Ivy Park Instagram account, which has 1.1 million followers, they took the comments by storm.

“Look at Blue Daddy,” one person chimed in, while another said: “Okay Uncle Jay we see you.”

Others couldn’t get over the whole #couplegoals moment. “IKDR!! Supportive husband, we love to see it,” a fan wrote with a string of orange emojis.

But the main consensus among follower was an obsession over Jay-Z’s legs. Even though only a little sliver was visible in the image, fans were quick to applaud the businessman for his fit physique in short shorts.

“Don’t skip leg day fellas,” a person said. “Alright leg day! Get it, Jay!” someone else noted.

Flex Park, which is available on Thursday, July 22, takes a style cue from muscle beach culture. It’s the brand’s first foray into the swimwear space too, featuring everything from one-piece bathing suits to beach bags.

The collection, which ranges from size extra small to 4X, also places a focus on sustainability. Each piece is made from polyester swim materials that contain a minimum of 85 percent recycled content.

Jay-Z may have made a splash with this drop, but it’s not the first time a member of Queen B’s family stole the spotlight.

For the release of Icy Park in February, the Lemonade singer’s eldest daughter, Blue Ivy, was front and center in the campaign.

Blue, 9, was a mini model for the winter drop, rocking Adidas x Ivy Park Ultraboost OG Shoes, Ski Tag Sweat Pants and the Ski Tag Puffer Jacket.

The little one’s modeling debut wasn’t lost on grandmother Tina Knowles, as she took to Instagram to share her pride.

“My Beautiful grand baby Blue Ivy looking like a little super model in her Ivy Park. Swing your hair Blue !!!! She inserted herself into this shoot. No she was not supposed to be in it,” Knowles captioned her February 2021 Instagram post.

She continued: “She was just hanging out and got dressed and I guess she said ‘I’m not gonna tell you what I could do I’m gonna show you’ I love that aggressive spirit My Blue Blue!!!!!”