A self-described “tomboy,” TV personality Jedediah Bila (whom you may recognize from The View) never thought she’d wear a wedding dress, let alone enjoy shopping for one, but she has been having a ball hunting for the perfect gown. Bila is set to marry her fiancé Jeremy Scher on February 17, and she gave Us an exclusive behind-the-scenes peek at her trip to the Wedding Salon of Manhasset on Long Island to try on dresses.

Bila told Us that she never really gave much thought to what kind of dress she’d wear for the big day because she always assumed she would have a small wedding on a beach somewhere rocking “denim shorts and a tank top,” but now that she is planning a more traditional wedding, she has found herself really enjoying the process. “There’s something about wedding dresses that turn you into Cinderella a little,” she shared. “It’s so crazy!”

Her wedding planner, Michael Russo, of Michael Russo Events, said finding the perfect gown for Bila has been tricky — not because she is hard to shop with but because she has looked good in so many styles. “Wedding gown shopping is always a challenge for any bride, and that was totally the case for Jedediah,” he said. “She looked beyond epic in every gown she tried on, making the selection process even that much harder.”

Initially, Bila said she had no interest in “ball gowns” or “poof,” but, as it turns out, “this tomboy loves a ball gown,” she joked. On her most recent shopping trip (she had tried on dresses once before), the political commentator and author tried on a mix of grand, princess-like dresses and slinky, embellished designs that offered a sleeker look.

Bila announced she was engaged to longtime boyfriend Scher in June 2017 when she was a still a co-host on The View. She told Us that their wedding, which is just days after Valentine’s Day, will have a “very romantic,” “old-world feel” that is “intimate, elegant and warm.” While she and Scher jointly decided on all the details of the nuptials, she chose to not consult him on the dress — though she does think “he’s going to smile that big, beautiful smile I love so much” when he sees her in it.

With the wedding right around the corner, Bila said she has chosen a dress that can best be described as “vintage Cinderella.” It is a hybrid of some of the designs she modeled here and has an “elegant” feel. She is now gearing up for her hair and makeup trials, though dress shopping — once the thing she feared most — turned out to be her favorite part of the wedding planning process.

“It has been the most fun for me, which is incredibly ironic and funny because I typically hate shopping of any kind,” she said. “But I have discovered things about myself while trying on these dresses that I never knew. It’s really amazing.”

If these beauties are any indication, we can’t wait to see what she picked!

