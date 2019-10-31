Calling all beauty obsessees! Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson took to social media to reveal their long-awaited Conspiracy Collection, launching Friday, November 1.
The big news was shared on the Jeffree Star Cosmetics Instagram page on Wednesday, October 30, with the caption, “The #Conspiracy Collection. Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for a better person on the planet to collab with 💯 Thank you @shanedawson for giving this project your entire heart and soul! 🐷” Dawson also shared an hour-long reveal on YouTube.
And on Thursday, October 31, the cosmetics brand released a photo showcasing every product in the upcoming collection. The eyeshadow palettes are the star of the show. There’s the 18-shade Conspiracy Palette ($52) and the 9-shade Mini-Controversy Palette ($28). Both have shapes imprinted into the eyeshadow hues to correspond with the shade name (a few of our faves being Root Beer, Pig-Ment and Diet Cola). You can purchase the two palettes in a convenient bundle for $72.
For lips, there are six new shades of Velour Liquid Lipsticks, which are available for purchase in a pig-shaped kit or individually for $18 a pop. Other new lippies include two makeup bag must-haves: lipgloss and lip balm.
If you own enough makeup, then let us direct you to the merch! Star and Dawson also teased Conspiracy Track Joggers ($45) and Track Jackets ($55), which are as on-trend as it gets. To match your new ‘fit, there will be three different styles of bags for makeup and, well, life.
Star and Dawson-obsessed fans should keep in mind that you can also purchase a Shane x Jeffree Conspiracy Collection Bundle, which includes all of the new launches: all liquid lips in individual boxes, lipgloss, lip balm and the black imprint bag. It’ll set you back $210 and you’ll have to pay extra for that cool athleisure set.
