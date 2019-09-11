



Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans just launched a brand new makeup product and it’s bound to be a staple in your beauty collection.

Enter the Je Cosmetics Universal Eyebrow Kit, which is made up of everything you need to perfect your eyebrows — no matter the shape or color. The reality star celebrated the launch of the new product on Tuesday, September 10, in New York City, with big-name guests like Mariah Lynn and Farrah Abraham in attendance.

“I’m just really happy that I can come out with something that can be universal for everyone,” said Evans in an exclusive interview with Us. “They don’t have to go match their shade. They can just by one kit and be done with it — and have everything they need.”

When asked how she picked what products would exist inside of the brow box, Evans explained, “I was trying to groom my eyebrows and I knew that I used the pencil a lot. [But I] sometimes used powder and then I had to go get wax for it. And I was like, why didn’t someone just put this all in one kit? Then I wouldn’t need to go searching for it!”

With this in mind, the brow kit was born. It’s made up of a dual-ended brow wand, highlighter, brow powder, wax duo and brow tools to get ‘em in tip-top shape. “It’s not $20 per product. It’s $40 — so reasonable and you get a lot!”

The idea for Je Cosmetics was born in 2017 with the launch of an Instagram page teasing photos of liquid lipstick and lipstick liner. But due to some complications, Evans had to delay its official launch date. Now it’s live for makeup lovers to shop and make all their brow dreams come true.

