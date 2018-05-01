It’s no secret that Jennifer Lopez has the best glow around. She basically invented it. And now she’s sharing it with Us all — and her World of Dance co-star Jenna Dewan.

The former dancer took to her Instagram feed to show Jenny from the Block — and her new beauty collection with Inglot — some love. Dewan dropped a seriously fierce selfie, and of course, her glow was on point. Her caption: “ Super unnecessary selfie courtesy of my excitement over #jloxinglot We’re all after that otherworldly glow of yours @jlo.” In fact, she even shows off the eyeshadow and lipstick and bronzer while she unboxes the goods and tries them out on her Instagram story.

Given that her skin looked fresh and dewy — like JLo’s always does — we understand her enthusiasm. Unfortunately, Dewan didn’t share the specific product shades that she used to get the look, but we’d venture to guess that she used the Livin’ the Highlight Illuminator Face Eyes and Body, which comes in two shades. The product is powder, but the sheen butt looks like fresh morning dew, the kind you might expect from la Lopez.

This isn’t the first time that Dewan has fangirled over a Jennifer Lopez collaboration with a brand. Late in 2017, the Step Up star posted a pic of herself having some fun in a racy bodysuit and the most killer Giuseppe Zanotti x Jennifer Lopez lace up boots that was so steamy, we nearly passed out.

Clearly, JLo collaborations look great on Jenna, which means our queen Lopez should keep them coming.

