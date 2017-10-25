J.Lo is #goals and Jenna Dewan Tatum just gets it. The World of Dance host gave us her best “Jenny from the Block” while she played dress-up in her closet last night wearing next to nothing and a pair of J. Lo x Giuseppe Zannoti boots.

Only @jlo can make a girl drop everything, put her favorite bodysuit on and take a spontaneous random picture in her closet using Kira Kira. I love these boots woman thank you! Jlo x Giuseppe (Also- yes my closet is a mess. It generally is🤷🏽‍♀️) A post shared by Jenna Dewan Tatum (@jennadewan) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:10pm PDT

Dewan posted a snapshot of her little fashion adventure to her Instagram account allowing us all to live vicariously through the mover and shaker. Who doesn’t love to just play dress up for the fun of it — especially when it involves some killer over-the-knee footwear. Those boots aren’t just for walking, they’re for strutting your stuff (even if it’s in the comfort of your own home.) Not to mention lace-up embellishment is a great way to update a footwear staple this season!

Even better? Dewan isn’t afraid to laugh at herself. The actress captioned the pic, “Only @jlo can make a girl drop everything, put her favorite bodysuit on and take a spontaneous random picture in her closet using Kira Kira. I love these boots woman thank you! Jlo x Giuseppe

(Also- yes my closet is a mess. It generally is🤷🏽‍♀️)”

Can you blame her? If we had lace up boots with crystal embellished stilettos, you’d better believe we’d strip down to our favorite bodysuit and have an impromptu photoshoot. Not to mention, Dewan’s used the KiraKira app (hello sparkles) which took her hot selfie to another dimension. The takeaway? When in doubt take a selfie, but make sure there are added sparkles. It’s what J.Lo would want for you.

As they say: always be yourself — unless you can be J.Lo. Or at least dress like her. And if you’re looking for a pair of boots, these would be a great start, or you could try our picks for the season!

