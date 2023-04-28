Radiant and relatable! Jennifer Coolidge revealed her LOL-worthy morning routine and the questionable monikers she would name various lipstick shades.

The White Lotus alum, 61, starred in the debut episode of e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Vanity Table Talk, which premiered on Friday, April 28. While massaging the beauty brand’s Power Grip Primer into her face, the American Pie actress quipped, “When I wake up in the morning, I like to lie there, really still, and think about all the mistakes I’ve made.”

After “about an hour” of contemplating her past life decisions, she continued, “And then I think of ‘How can I make this day be different from the day before where I didn’t get anything accomplished?’” Her answer? “How the hell am I gonna do that?” Coolidge joked.

In a second clip from the cosmetic company’s new series, the Best in Show star applied e.l.f.’s O Face Lipstick in the shade Dirty Talk. The light pink hue perfectly completed Coolidge’s look, which featured warm eyeshadow shades, long lashes, filled in eyebrows, a fuchsia sweater and gold rings.

While she applied the stain to her pout, Coolidge daydreamed about what she would name a lipstick. “I would come up with a shade very similar to this — a little bit lighter — and I’d call it Dirty Pillows,” she mused. The Watcher alum noted that while “people always think they need to name a lipstick a noun,” she prefers something a little different. “I think [I like] just [using] adjectives, like ‘swollen.’”

The A Cinderella Story actress took to her socials to promote the new series, comically captioning the lip product video with a classic Coolidge twist. “Lipstick is for the lips but I use it everywhere 😳💄💋😉,” she wrote. Fans were quick to show their praise for the brand and the Single All the Way star’s sense of humor in her comments section.

One social media user gushed, “I will literally buy anything you sell.” A second follower commented, “Swollen”…😂😂😂 Killing me! Ms. Coolidge you are a gorgeous riot!” A third fan chimed in, “Jennifer Coolidge and elf…. Take my money.”

e.l.f. Cosmetics created the Vanity Table Talk series after their Super Bowl LVII commercial — which also starred Coolidge joking around while applying their Power Grip Primer — went viral. In addition to Coolidge, the company partnered their beauty collection with A-listers. More stars, including Ziwe and Ashley Park, will be featured in upcoming summer episodes.