Repeat customer! Jennifer Lawrence is refreshingly real, whether she’s filming an interview for late-night T.V. or hitting up her BFF’s stealthy surprise wedding in Malibu. The Mother! actress rewore a pale pink Philosophy gown to Amy Schumer and Chris Fischer’s secret Malibu wedding on Tuesday, February 13.

Lawrence was first spotted in the romantic and occasion-appropriate frock in December 2017 for the Lifetime WIE Breakfast at Milk Studios in Hollywood. For that event, Lawrence paired the elegant dress with a pair of black pumps, letting the pleated gowns’ details — including a velvet ribbon at the waist and black buttons — lend to her polished appearance. Naturally, a surprise wedding was the perfect occasion to go shopping in her closet, especially because her bestie let her friends know about the ceremony on short notice. The secret nuptials may have gone undetected by the public, but they weren’t unglamorous — the bride did wear a Monique Lhuillier gown, afterall.

Even better, Lawrence (pictured in many of Amy’s snapshots, which she uploaded onto Instagram two days after the momentous occasion) was on theme for the affair — even the bridesmaids (including Amy’s sister Kim) were wearing pink. But in line with the laid-back event, Jennifer styled the dress with a choker and kept things casual by leaving the bodice unbuttoned.

In the many shots that the now-wed Schumer uploaded, Jennifer is pictured rubbing elbows with the likes of Chelsea Handler, Cazzie David (pop Larry David was there, too), as well as Aidy Bryant. All in all, it was a star-studded and glamorous affair, pulled off in total secrecy. And of course, it’s always nice to see that stars, like the royals, rewear their clothes — just like Us. Chic!

