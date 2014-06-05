I luh ya Versace!

After recreating her most-remembered fashion choices for the "I Luh Ya Papi" video, Jennifer Lopez once again channeled her 2000 self in a new twist on that famous Grammy Awards' Versace gown with a neckline down to there.

While she wore a palm-printed jumpsuit in the video, Lopez, 44, amped up the sex appeal for the State Farm Neighborhood Sessions concert at Pelham Bay Park in a custom Versus Versace bodysuit with a more modest plunging neckline and full sleeves.

Of her Versace gown that stole the Grammy Awards show back in 2000, Lopez is still shocked at its impact. "I was still surprised by the reaction," the mom of twins Emme and Max, 6, told W in August 2013. "When I came onstage with David Duchovny, who was the biggest star in the world then, he said to the audience, 'Nobody is looking at me.' This loud sound started from the back of the room—it was kind of like a roar, over me in the dress. When I went to my seat, I said, 'What's the big deal?!'"

After the 90-minute performance with celebs like Khloe Kardashian and French Montana, who also performed, in attendance, Lopez tweeted, "Had so much fun tonight! Thank you #JLovers #JLoComingHome @StateFarmNation #NeighborhoodSessions."

