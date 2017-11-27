From Fly Girl to Guess Girl! Jennifer Lopez is the newest face of Guess Jeans and the 48-year-old is making history by fronting the iconic company’s Spring 2018 collection. She’s the oldest Guess girl in the denim brand’s history, and her campaign photo is giving us major goals. In the sultry black and white image shot by Tatiana Gerusova, the 48-year-old flaunts her toned legs in a tiny pair of checked shorts and white button up blouse. Who knew menswear could look so sexy? Lopez also rocks huge hoops, voluminous hair and a smokey eye.

“When I got the call from Paul Marciano asking me to become the new Guess Girl, I was thrilled and excited to be a part of such an iconic brand that I have loved since I was a teenager,” Lopez said of her campaign. “When I look back at early Guess campaigns through the years, you see all of these beautiful models and iconic images that Paul has created. It is a tremendous compliment to have been selected for Guess’ Spring 2018 campaign.”

She’s certainly in good company, as former Guess Girls include Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Anna Nicole Smith, Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima and Priyanka Chopra.

Marciano explained why Lopez was the perfect person for this campaign, which celebrates life experience. “Jennifer Lopez is a Guess Girl’s dream! She is an accomplished artist, she is iconic, and sensual.” he said. “Jennifer’s impact and influence continues to grow and this campaign celebrates the notion that women get more beautiful and talented as they gain life experience. Her beauty and class shine through this campaign and I am so excited Jennifer accepted to be our new Guess Girl and at the same time ‘Femme Fatale’ of Marciano.”

You go, Guess Girl!

