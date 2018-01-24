There’s glamour, and then there’s J.Lo-level glamour — trust Us, there’s a difference. The diva just proved it by stepping out in a next-level athleisure look while on trip to Beverly Hills with her beau, Alex Rodriguez, on Tuesday, January 23.

Not all athleisure looks are made the same, and Lopez clearly knows this. So what’s a girl to do? She took the basic elements of a workout look — leggings and a crop top or a sports bra — and added some extremely high-octane separates and accessories. Exhibit A: Jenny from the Block is carrying a glamorous structured tote while wearing spandex. And to up the chic factor, J.Lo popped on a cropped chubby knit turtleneck that kept her warm while also showing off her killer abs (the un-sung hero of her famous, er, assets).

Next up: boots. Specifically lace-up combat boots that were equal parts functional and fabulous. And, of course, no outfit is complete without a pair of killer hoops — Lopez wore a pair of metallic stunners, but if you want to really change things up and go for an unexpected piece of jewelry, opt for tortoiseshell earrings instead. The final touch: reflective lens aviator frames.

Consider this yet another example of Lopez displaying her serious style know-how. Just recently, she managed to make socks (yes, socks), glamorous by donning them with a tulle skirt and soft sweater, paired with some killer silver stiletto sandals. Which begs the question: when is the J.Lo guide to style coming? And if not that, what is her secret to aging in reverse? In the meantime, we’ll be rocking our athleisure like Jenny from the Block taught us to.

