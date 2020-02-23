Jerrika Hinton: What’s in My Bag?

Don’t mess with Texas! “I always carry a pocketknife because I’m a girl from Texas,” Jerrika Hinton, star of Amazon’s Hunters, tells Us. She thinks her Coltellerie Berti blade is beautiful, but assures, “It doesn’t do anything. I just have it with me.”
Hinton, 38, dumps her tote, which is emblazoned with “The Freya Project,” a fundraising reading series that seeks to lift up women and nonbinary people.
Chew on This
“I’m addicted to Ice Breakers Ice Cubes sugar-free peppermint gum. The size is the perfect amount.”
Burn, Baby, Burn
“I usually carry plum blossom incense because I work in different trailers and they have different odors. I like my little morning ritual of making the space mine.”
DIY Queen
“I try to be a responsible consumer, so when it comes to hair stuff, I’ll go to a Joann Fabrics and Crafts store, buy a whole roll of elastic cord and make my own hair ties.”
Quiet Zone
“Sometimes you don’t want to hear noise. I’m well known for sitting in a coffee shop with foam earplugs in because I like to muffle the world a bit.”
Easy-Breezy
“I have this cute little fish fan from Pubumésu. I hate the heat, even though I was raised in Texas.”
What else is inside Hinton’s bag? A Russell + Hazel wallet; Dita Arise sunglasses; a Clare V coin purse; a navy Faliero Sarti scarf; an iPhone in a Scooch case; Lauren Napier cleanse wipes; an Out of Africa shea butter lip balm; a Pat McGrath lip gloss in Flesh 4; Everything Man: The Form and Function of Paul Robeson by Shana L. Redmond; an Appointed notebook; Pilot V5 pens; a Dream Essentials sleeping mask; Audi car keys; homemade hand sanitizer; a Tumi phone charger; an Emergen-C pack and a copy of The Atlantic.
Hunters is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now.Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)
