Jerrika Hinton: What’s in My Bag?

Don’t mess with Texas! “I always carry a pocketknife because I’m a girl from Texas,” Jerrika Hinton, star of Amazon’s Hunters, tells Us. She thinks her Coltellerie Berti blade is beautiful, but assures, “It doesn’t do anything. I just have it with me.”

Hinton, 38, dumps her tote, which is emblazoned with “The Freya Project,” a fundraising reading series that seeks to lift up women and nonbinary people.

Chew on This

“I’m addicted to Ice Breakers Ice Cubes sugar-free peppermint gum. The size is the perfect amount.”

Burn, Baby, Burn

“I usually carry plum blossom incense because I work in different trailers and they have different odors. I like my little morning ritual of making the space mine.”

DIY Queen

“I try to be a responsible consumer, so when it comes to hair stuff, I’ll go to a Joann Fabrics and Crafts store, buy a whole roll of elastic cord and make my own hair ties.”

Quiet Zone

“Sometimes you don’t want to hear noise. I’m well known for sitting in a coffee shop with foam earplugs in because I like to muffle the world a bit.”

Easy-Breezy

“I have this cute little fish fan from Pubumésu. I hate the heat, even though I was raised in Texas.”

What else is inside Hinton’s bag? A Russell + Hazel wallet; Dita Arise sunglasses; a Clare V coin purse; a navy Faliero Sarti scarf; an iPhone in a Scooch case; Lauren Napier cleanse wipes; an Out of Africa shea butter lip balm; a Pat McGrath lip gloss in Flesh 4; Everything Man: The Form and Function of Paul Robeson by Shana L. Redmond; an Appointed notebook; Pilot V5 pens; a Dream Essentials sleeping mask; Audi car keys; homemade hand sanitizer; a Tumi phone charger; an Emergen-C pack and a copy of The Atlantic.

Hunters is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now.