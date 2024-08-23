Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Jessica Alba is the queen of many trades, one being style. When she’s not filming on the set of Honest Renovations, closing a business deal or being a super mom to her three kids, Alba is turning heads wherever she goes in a getup only she could create.

Lately, Alba’s been pulling off demure pieces, bright summery hues, flowy fabrics, statement accessories and ultra-classy sundresses that we’re borderline obsessed with. (Okay, we’re full-blown obsessed with!) The actress and entrepreneur spent Wednesday morning on the Today Show talking about season two of Honest Renovations, and while we loved hearing her DIY decor tips, we spent the whole time wishing she would tell Us where she got her dress!

The dress she wore most likely pushed the triple-digit price range anyway, but luckily, there’s a strikingly similar boho maxi on Amazon that’ll have people mistaking you for Alba. This dress is made of a cotton and rayon blend that’s suitable for all-year wear, especially since it has a breathable, skin-soft feel. It’ll become a staple in your spring, summer and fall wardrobe rotations, no doubt!

A trendy blue and white print is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to what we love about this dress. It has a V-neck design, flutter sleeves with ruffle hems, a tiered skirt and a drawstring waist that flatters your midsection without squeezing — phew! The flowy design coupled with a busy pattern hides bloating surprisingly well, something we all have to deal with from time to time. As such, you’ll look and feel like a million bucks while you hit the grocery store, grab coffee, meet the girls for brunch or take yourself out for a manicure . . . or all of the above!

This dress is suitable for dressy and casual occasions alike, so don’t be afraid to use accessories and shoes to dial up (or down) your look. For a late-summer date night, baby shower or girls’ night out, try wearing this dress with strappy wedges and a crossbody bag. So chic! If you want a casual day-to-day look, you can always pair this dress with white sneakers.

And if you love the style but aren’t a fan of the pattern, there are dozens (and we mean dozens) of color and pattern options. Reviewers adore the dress in any color, many calling it their “favorite dress” and opting to buy a few more colors.

Get the R.Vivimos Short-Sleeve Cotton Dress for $37 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2024, but are subject to change.

