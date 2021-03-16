Pick your fighter: Cam from Good Luck Chuck, Susan Storm from Fantastic Four, Morley Clarkson from Valentine’s Day or even Victoria Knox from Barely Lethal. Yes, all are played by Jessica Alba. But each character has one other thing in common: A perfected no-makeup makeup look.

The similarity isn’t a simple out of coincidence either. In an exclusive first look at the newest installment of Getting Honest, Us Weekly learned that the Honest Beauty founder’s iconic fresh-faced vibe actually developed out of necessity.

“I have very, very sensitive skin. So the natural no-makeup makeup look — I just had to do it for most jobs,” Alba tells Dr. Diana Martinez, the host of Hollywood in Color Podcast. “If I was doing a red carpet or something, I would wear the makeup and I would know that for 2 or 3 days my eyes would be puffy and my skin would break out.”

But when filming movies or TV shows with days and weeks, let alone months of consecutive filming, pimples and puffiness weren’t an option. “I was always the no-makeup makeup look out of necessity. That was really the impetus behind creating this line [Honest Beauty].”

The 39-year-old beauty boss launched The Honest Company back in 2011 and has since expanded into skincare and makeup. All the while, the brand has emphasized the importance of non-toxic formulas across home, beauty, baby and personal care.

Flashback to Alba’s stint on LA’s Finest, which ran from 2019 through 2020, and the star had to actually create her own eyeliner that wouldn’t aggravate her easily-irritated eyes. Enter the Honest Beauty Liquid Eyeliner.

“I was finding that I was getting really itching using eyeliner, but I committed to a look where I had a full-on wing in L.A.’s Finest. Because I made that commitment, I had to keep that look,” she shares in the clip. “Luckily we were developing this liquid liner, and with my makeup artist, we were able to really get that nice pigment and also the staying power. I never got the swollen lids, I haven’t gotten any irritation.”

In the midst of sharing her skin story, Alba creates the ultimate “modern ’60s vibe” complete with a nude lip and brown smoky eye that screams soft glam.

Obviously she gets the look using all Honest products including the Everything Primer, CCC Clean Corrective Tinted Moisturizer, Creme Cheek Blush, Get It Together Eyeshadow Palette, Gloss-C Lip Gloss and more!

The beauty maven and mom of three also shares some stellar beauty tips and tricks in the process!

Using Honest Beauty Honestly Bright Eyes Tinted Eye Cream, Alba swipes the shade onto the hollows of her cheeks for a “fake contour “effect. “When you have all one color [on your complexion] and you’re in a virtual space, it can flatten you out. Because I have a longer forehead, I shade in there, down the bridge of my nose, in my eyelid, under my chin, that jaw line — then I like to go in with a buffing brush.”

That’s not the only beauty secret the star is giving away! She also has a quick and foolproof way to up your eyeliner game. “The tip is to dab in between your eyelashes and it can just enhance and make your eyes look bigger your lashes look fuller,” the actress says.

Watch the video above for the full glam tutorial! The video will also be available on Alba’s Youtube page on March 16.