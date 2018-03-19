Less than three months after welcoming her adorable son Hayes Alba Warren on New Year’s Eve 2017, Jessica Alba is finding time to take care of herself. The mom of three and natural beauty mogul took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, March 18, to offer a step-by-step guide to her Sunday skincare ritual, which included a test run of beauty bloggers Marianna Hewitt and Lauren Gores Ireland’s new Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask (i.e. the it-mask that’s been blowing up your social media feed).

After putting her kiddos to bed, the Honest founder indulged in a little self-care Sunday action, which included a relaxing bubble bath, multiple face masks and some nourishing facial oil. After filling her tub with Honest Bubble Bath, Alba first indulged in the Honest Beauty Detox Mud Mask. She recommended leaving the blemish-busting wonder on for 10 to 15 minutes while in the warm bath because the heat helps to keep the pores open and boost the impurity-clearing effects.

After rinsing skin, the actress moved onto the product that has already taken the skincare market by storm despite just one week on the market: the Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask. The hydrating and glow-inducing concoction of exfoliating chestnut extract, brightening vitamin C, tone-evening niacinamide and inflammation-fighting green tea is the brainchild of Hewitt, a friend of Alba’s, and Ireland. As the name suggests, the mask, which comes in a pretty pastel blue tube, is meant to revitalize dull, tired skin.

As Alba demonstrated, the creamy formula is to be applied to your clean, dry mug for 10 minutes. It goes on white but dries down clear, so you can tissue off any excess as needed but no rinsing is required.

After letting the mask work its magic, the entrepreneur finished off her “detoxed and hydrated” skincare regimen by applying her Honest Beauty Everything Organic Facial Oil to her now glowing complexion and adding a healthy dose of her multipurpose Magic Balm on her lips.

We love the idea of a Sunday self-care ritual, and between the bubble bath and her Honest Beauty and Summer Fridays mask party, we are all about Alba’s radiance-boosting routine!

