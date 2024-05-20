Jessica Biel just entered her short hair era.

The 42-year-old actress revealed that she chopped her long hair into a chic bob haircut in an Instagram video posted on Sunday, May 19.

In the post, Biel wore an oversized white Rolling Stones graphic t-shirt. She looked straight into the camera and pulled on the ends of her long hair as the trending TikTok sound of a gun reloading played in the background. She then tilted her head to the side and tugged on her hair one more time before reappearing in the same position with the new chin-length hairstyle and dressed in a chic gray blazer, white top and gold necklace.

Biel captioned the post: “Brought back the f—k ass Bob 💇🏻‍♀️.”

Ever since Hailey Bieber got a bob haircut in January 2023, countless celebrities — including Megan Fox, Elle Fanning, Kelly Rowland, Cara Delevigne, Gigi Hadid, Mindy Kaling and Zoe Saldaña — have followed suit.

While Biel has sported long hair for the majority of her acting career, this isn’t the first time she has pulled off a bob haircut.

She also had short hair while starring in the hit show Seventh Heaven, which ran from 1996 until 2007. In June 2023, Biel shared a video clip of a scene from the TV show via Instagram. In the clip, she and her co-stars Beverly Mitchell and Catherine Hicks, who all have the same short hairstyle, have a heart-to-heart in her character’s bedroom.

“Being 16 is hard,” Biel captioned the post. “Being 16 with the same haircut as your mom and your sister is REALLY hard.”

In recent years, Biel — who shares two kids with husband of 11 years Justin Timberlake — experienced a revival in her acting career after she took on more serious roles in The Sinner and Candy, both of which she also produced.

On a May 15 episode of “The Bright Side” podcast, Biel admitted that before her role in The Sinner, she was prepared to quit her acting career entirely. “Doors did not open at all, even being in the business for so long,” she said, adding, “I don’t find that my industry — or, being an actor or producer — is easy in any way, shape or form. It is so much blood, sweat and tears that you put into getting these projects made, and so many of the things we work on never, ever come to fruition.”