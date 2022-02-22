Wait, what?! Jessica Biel just revealed a very, very curly hairstyle — and fans have totally lost all chill. The 39-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 22, to give her 10.6 million followers a glimpse at her curly strands. “That’s why her hair is so big … it’s full of secrets,” she captioned her post, referencing a popular line from Mean Girls.

It didn’t take long for fans to storm the comments section of the post, with many questioning if the look was her au naturale state, the result of a wig or the handy work of a perm.

“You better not have been wearing your stunt wig without me,” Yellowjacket actress Melanie Lynskey commented, while another follower quipped, “Love this. Never knew you had curls!” Someone else pointed out that the style “looks like a perm.”

While Biel has rocked a slew of styles through the years (think: blunt bobs, sleek and straight, loose waves and bangs to boot), she nearly never opts for a super curly style. Instead, she typically let’s her locks air dry in a very loose, enviably frizz-free waves.

Other fans couldn’t help but call out The Sinner star’s stunning makeup-free complexion. “Gorgeous,” a user wrote, while another added, “Love your natural beauty.”

As for how she gets her skin to look so good? Her go-to makeup artist Daniel Martin told Refinery 29 in 2020 that the star swears by two things: toning and moisturizing.

When a big premiere or red carpet event rolls around, Martin preps Biel’s skin with the Mario Badescu lavender toner. “It’s calming and gives the skin a balanced refresh,” he told the outlet.

Eye masks are always on tap too. “Jessica has almond-shaped eyes and dry skin, so it’s important to keep the skin around the eyes both lifted and hydrated,” Martin said. “I love the 111Skin Celestial mask and will keep them in the fridge the night before and them pull them out so they’re cool and refreshing on the skin.”

Other products in the actress’ arsenal include the Sisley Black Rose Eye Contour Fluid and Tatcha Water Cream.

If she does decide to wear makeup, Martin emphasizes that it’s going to be uber-natural. Biel doesn’t wear foundation. “Jessica doesn’t like the feel of makeup, so I’ve found that blending concealer with moisturizer creates this gorgeous veil for her skin,” he explained.

