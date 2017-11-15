Folks who tend not to go for a match match look, prepare to have your stance challenged. Jessica Biel made an appearance on Tuesday, November 14, at a press junket in L.A. wearing lilac head-to-toe (literally) and she looked like a total queen while doing it.

Let’s break it down. Biel was rocking a soft and elegant two-piece lilac Zuhair Murad outfit (with a criss-cross crop top) and high-waisted cigarette pant, which was equal parts ladylike and unexpected. The former 7th Heaven star kept the look simple by accessorizing with a velvet pale ribbon headband in her hair by Jennifer Behr placed by hairstylist Christopher Naselli and a neutral pair of Christian Louboutin blush heels.

But the top-to-bottom fairy color scheme didn’t stop there — Biel also rocked the same tones with her makeup. Celebrity makeup artist Kindra Mann created a soft tonal look for the actress, which we’re thinking is the perfect romantic option for your next date night. Mann accentuated the actress’ striking eyes with a subtle wash of purple eyeshadow across her lids (great if you have hazel or green eyes) and echoed the same delicate shade of mauve on her cheeks. Biel’s lashes were defined and separated, but not too dramatic. And to finish: a wash of shimmering lilac gloss on Biel’s pillowy pout. The result? She looked like a daydream.

Biel isn’t the first star to rock a monochrome lilac look down to her outfit. Back in September, Gigi Hadid was spotted in London wearing a long statement coat whose shade exactly matched her pretty and perfected lilac beauty look. And they’re not the only ones loving the tone-on tone move, Rihanna has been seen rocking tonal styles straight from her own Fenty Beauty line in the past few months, too.

