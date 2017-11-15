🌺🍎🌺🍎 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Nov 14, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

You better work b**ch! Britney Spears is serving total body goals in her latest gym selfie. Aside from her killer abs, she’s sporting bright gym clothes, proving one can definitely bring on the fashion to a workout.

The singer took to her Instagram on Tuesday, November 5th to post a slide show of two images showing off her insane washboard abs with her belly ring in full display. Spears captioned the photos with just emojis: two flowers and two apples. Leaving its translation up to interpretation. One thing that is for certain though, she looks great! In the photos Spears is wearing a turquoise sports bra featuring yellow and black trimmings and fitted, barely there purple shorts. She topped off her sultry athleisure look with black and white sneakers.

The mom of two, who often Instagrams photos and videos of her gym sessions, told Women’s Health “consistency is key” when it comes to her fitness routine. “Daily exercise is important for me both mentally and physically,” she explained.

And from the looks for her feed, she means it! On September 19th, Spears posted a video of herself doing a series of cartwheels in a black sports bra and black and purple shorts. She captioned the video, “fun day yesterday at gymnastics!” Earlier that month the Grammy winner posted another video where she’s doing a handstand, show casing her toned legs in gray shorts and a pink tank top.

From these inspiring glimpses into her workout routines, we can tell her athleisure wear is always stylish and practical, demonstrating you can workout while being fashionable too.

