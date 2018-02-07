Summer might still be a few months away, but Jessica Biel is giving us major beach vibes with her new bright blonde hair and layered waves. The actress debuted her edgy ‘do at the 2018 Makers Conference at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on Tuesday, February 6, and we went straight to her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, to get all the details on the style.

While we are used to seeing the former Seventh Heaven star with long chocolate tresses, Abergel told Us that he has been working with Biel and her colorist — celebrity favorite Tracey Cunningham — for the last six months to lighten up her locks with as little damage as possible. In the case of the cool-girl cut, however, Abergel and the actress were far more spontaneous.

“I wanted to go a bit more rock ’n roll, and make it into a long shag with face framing layers,” he said. “We have been growing out her bangs to have them blend into the haircut, so I wanted to soften the ends of the bangs to make them a lot more wispy and shaggy with piecey layers all around.”

We’ve all heard that it is best to get a haircut before seeing your colorist, but Abergel said there is no hard and fast rule (though it is never a bad idea to let your stylist and colorist know your ultimate intentions!) In the case of this particular cut, the color dictated the style, and “rock ’n roll” was the name of the game. For those considering taking a photo of Biel with them to their next hair appointment, Abergel said the cut requires face-framing bangs and layers around the jawline.

If you are styling a ‘do like Biel’s at home, Abergel, who also counts leading ladies like Kirsten Dunst, Saoirse Ronan and Hailee Steinfeld as clients, emphasized that the key is to “enhance natural texture.” To get the desired effect, he first twists random pieces of hair around a curling iron, before using a cocktail of Virtue Labs One for All 6 in 1 Styler and Philip B Maui Wowi Beach Mist on the mid-shaft and ends to “break down the texture.”

