Somebody get this gal a lasso!

With her husband, Eric Johnson, by her side, Jessica Simpson enjoyed some light shopping in the SoHo neighborhood of NYC on Sunday, March 15, working one fabulously retro—and bright—piece of clothing.

The blonde bombshell, 34, embraced her Texas roots in skinny jeans, knee-high boots, and a white, low-cut shirts—topped with a tangerine, suede jacket, complete with long statement fringe that swept around her every time she took a step.

Adding even more down-home glamour to her style, the mom to Maxwell, 2, and Ace, 1, styled her blonde lob into big curls, which she teamed with a smoky eye and bubblegum pink lips.

Johnson, 35, meanwhile, worked an all-black ensemble, which made his colorful wife pop all the brighter beside him.

Clearly loving her bold coat, Simpson snapped some dressing room selfies, shared via Intagram, while out and about with her husband and friends that day. "Dressing room fun with @austagram @davidehillache and my EJ," she wrote, finishing the caption with a flurry of style emojis.

