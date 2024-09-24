Jessica Simpson Is Spooky Sexy in Red Hot Lingerie: ‘Pure Magnetism’

Jessica Simpson’s lingerie is red hot.

Simpson, 44, took to Instagram on Monday, September 23, to show off her spicy, goth-inspired outfit. Her ensemble featured a red peplum corset top complete with a black lace bra and thin straps from Bluebella Lingerie. Styled by Natalie Saidi, Simpson paired the piece with black underwear and sheer lace pants.

The singer accessorized with a matching lacy shawl, a black cross choker from Loree Rodkin and pointed-toe heels.

Simpson’s makeup, done by Joyce Bonelli, featured shimmery nude eyeshadow, long lashes, filled-in eyebrows and glossy lined lips. With the help of hairstylist Chris Dylan, her platinum blonde tresses were parted down the middle and styled in a blowout.

Elsewhere in the social media post, Simpson stunned in a cherry red lacy gown featuring a structured bra top, a fitted bodice that exposed her underwear and a flowy skirt. She glammed up the look with winged eyeliner, a voluminous half-up, half-down hairdo and a pink pout.

“A weekend of much needed self love hugs and pure magnetism,” Simpson captioned the pics.

Fans complimented the actress in the comments section. “So looking like 2000s again!!!! 😍😍,” one follower wrote, as another gushed, “Love this look!!!!” More social media users called her a “queen.”

This isn’t the first time Simpson has stunned in red. In February, she donned a scarlet dress at a Grammy viewing party in Los Angeles. Her number included a balconette top featuring lace embellishments, a mock neck, sheer long sleeves and a fitted floor-length skirt.

Simpson styled the look with a silver cross necklace, long stiletto nails and multiple chunky chrome rings.

For glam, Simpson sported a full beat including black eyeshadow, extra-long lashes, feathered eyebrows, rosy and bronzed cheeks and nude lined lips. Her blonde locks were styled in beachy waves.