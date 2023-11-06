Jessica Simpson has been serving Us stylish looks for decades, and this past weekend was no exception.

Simpson, 43, took to Instagram on Saturday, November 4, and posted a sultry snap of herself posing in a red silk mini dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The dress, which resembled a form fitting nightgown, featured black lace detailing below the bust, thin black straps and a cinched in corset-like waist.

Simpson added an edgy and quirky twist to the look with a pair of black leather knee-high Versace platform boots, an oversized black feather clutch and a stack of gold bracelets.

For makeup, Simpson opted for a dramatic smokey eye and glossy nude lips. She wore her long blonde hair down straight and parted to the side.

Simpson captioned the photo, “What’s yours will find you when you least expect it ✨”

Fans gushed over the star’s latest look in the comments. “looking stunning as always!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” one person wrote. Another commented, “HOTTEST! Awesome dress!❤️‍🔥”

Her sister Ashlee Simpson also showed her love for the singer’s look by commenting “🔥❤️🔥,” while friend singer and friend Jessie James Decker wrote, “Hot🔥.”

Simpson also shared some fun snaps on her Instagram story from the same night with a group of girlfriends, including makeup artist and friend Joyce Bonelli.

Last week, the “I Wanna Love You Forever” singer had a lot more to celebrate than just her killer style. On November 1, Simpson marked 6 years of sobriety.

To honor the milestone, Simpson posted an Instagram story featuring a link to a 2021 post in which she reflected on her experience battling alcoholism. The post included a photo of an almost unrecognizable Simpson on the morning of November 1, 2017 — the day she quit drinking.

“There is so much stigma around the word alcoholism or the label of an alcoholic,” Simpson wrote in the caption at the time. “The real work that needed to be done in my life was to actually accept failure, pain, brokenness, and self sabotage. The drinking wasn’t the issue. I was.”

She added: “I didn’t love myself. I didn’t respect my own power. Today I do. I have made nice with the fears and I have accepted the parts of my life that are just sad. I own my personal power with soulful courage. I am wildly honest and comfortably open. I am free.”