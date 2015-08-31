Talk about flaunting what you've got! Jessica Simpson stepped out to lunch with her BFF, CaCee Cobb, on Friday, Aug. 28, in Beverly Hills, Calif., and the mom of two chose a truly cleavage-boosting frock for the occasion.

The Jessica Simpson Collection CEO, 35, entered Via Alloro in a short-sleeved black dress with a sheer skirt, showcasing both her ample bosom and fiercely toned legs. She cinched the look with a wide belt, carried a large tote covered in butterflies, and slipped into ankle-strap sandals (not her usual platforms, it must be noted!).

On the glam side, Simpson, who shares children Maxwell, 3, and Ace, 2, with husband Eric Johnson, modeled long, loose waves and a peach-hued pout.

While the lunch date was an adults-only affair, Simpson's adorable blonde babies seem to always be on her mind, as shown by the constant stream of snaps featuring them on her Instagram page. Her most recent: a photo of a curly topped Ace pulling on a small suitcase, which Simpson simply captioned, "Home."

