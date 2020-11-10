Dr. Jill Biden's Oscar de la Renta Dress Sold Out in Record Time

It looks like we have another inspirational, trendsetting woman on her way to the White House — and we aren’t event talking about Kamala Harris, who also happens to have killer style.

Dr. Jill Biden stunned in a midnight blue Oscar de la Renta dress as she joined President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Harris on stage in Wilmington, Delaware, on Saturday, November 7. Just a few hours following the appearance, the $5,690 frock sold out.

The 69-year-old educator paired the asymmetrical, floral print dress with pink heels and a black protective face mask. Though the piece was a pricey pick, The Outnet sold the design for a reduced price of $1,707 before selling out.

The design house shared a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the number in a tweet on Monday, November 9. “Hope springs eternal. A look at incoming First Lady Dr. Jill Biden’s dress, which features house-signature asymmetric drapery and spirited floral vine embroidery.” In the image, co-creative director Fernando J Garcia and “in-house modiste” Luis are seen prepping the fit on a mannequin.

This choice in designer has a long history in the White House. Not only did de la Renta dress first ladies like Jackie Kennedy, Michelle Obama and Laura Bush, but according to Vanity Fair, he was also the designer of choice for Nancy Reagan and Hillary Clinton.

The former second lady of the United States wasn’t the only one to bring her style A-game. Harris also made a splash in an all-white pantsuit reportedly created by American fashion designer Wes Gordon for Carolina Herrera. According to CNN, this was a “very deliberate choice of outfit was a gesture of solidarity with the long line of women who have defied expectations in American politics.” After all, this monochrome coloring has long been linked to the suffragette movement and was notably also worn by Hillary Clinton when accepting the Democratic presidential nomination in 2016.

