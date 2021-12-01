Tress transformation! Jill Dillard (née Duggar) colored her hair for the “first time ever” (!!) and it’s safe to say that she’s obsessed with her new ‘do.

The 30-year-old 19 Kids and Counting alum paid a visit to hairstylist Michelle Gamboa on Tuesday, November 29, to ditch her chocolate brown locks in favor of a much brighter hue.

“So … I did a thing today thanks to @michellegamboa hair,” she captioned a photo of the back of her head.

A few hours later, Jill took to Instagram once again to share a behind-the-scenes video of what went down in the salon chair. From the highlights to the toning, the Counting On star broke down the entire process to the tune of “It’s Magic” by Fenders. And in the end, she debuted a honey blonde hue that left her looking nearly unrecognizable. “You nailed it! Nailed it,” she said to Gamboa.

“Lovin’ my new blonde look! Loved spending yesterday with you @michellegamvoahair. I picked up some purple shampoo today … y’all give me all your blonde tips and tricks below,” she caption the video.

The amazing makeover obviously attracted the attention of fans, as many took to the comments section. “Your excitement was pure joy,” a user wrote, while another added, “Love this on you Jill! You look amazing both ways but this new look is amazing.”

Curious on how to get the honey hue for yourself? Lucky for Us, Gamboa shared the breakdown on her Instagram. So if you’re interested in copying her tone, make sure to bring the below to your colorist.

Gamboa kicked off the process with a “VERY” full head of foils and the Alfaparf Easy Lift Lightener with 10vol. The formula stayed the same on the sides, but she upped the ante to 20vol. On the “mohawk” area, she used Alfaparf High Lift and 30vol. She then went on to do a glaze with Redken products. When all was said and done, the process took six hours from start to finish.

Dillard isn’t the only member of her family to switch up their style lately. Her sister, Jana Duggar, got a blonde refresh from stylist Jessie Windel in August. “Something new happened!” she captioned an Instagram video at the time.

Fans were obsessed with her new look, taking the comments section by storm. “Sooo beautiful. That looks amazing on you,” a user wrote, while another added, “You’re so beautiful sweet friend and I love your hair.”