Audrina Patridge’s Sandy Blonde Hair Transformation Took 5 Hours: Details

From brunette to blonde! Audrina Patridge has been rocking darker hair for quite some time, but when filming for The Hills: New Beginnings wrapped, she was more than ready to switch up her style.

“I always love experimenting with my hair. This is one of the longest stretches I’ve gone without changing it up, and while I have naturally light brown hair, I was so ready for a transformation,” the 36-year-old reality star exclusively told Us Weekly about her new hue.

To get her color in shape for summer, the model turned to longtime hairstylist and friend Briana Cisneros. While they toyed with the idea of “cutting it all off” or dyeing it a “pale pink,” the hairstylist explained that they ultimately decided on a “sandy” blonde.

And it’s safe to say that Patridge is obsessed with her lighter locks. The star told Stylish: “She used Koleston Perfect from Wella Professionals and the color is not only gorgeous, but my hair feels so healthy. The process took five hours because we had to gently lighten the dark hair one section at a time and then add in some dimensional blonde tones to get that soft, natural blonde look, and it was worth every minute!”

Maintaining the perfect blonde through summer and fighting off brassy tones isn’t always easy though, so Cisneros gave Patridge her ride-or-die tips. And lucky for you, she shared them with Us too!

“Everything during the summer is trying to kill your blonde, the free radicals, the air, the sun, the beach, the chlorine — summer is a blonde’s worst nightmare,” the hairstylist explained.

But, while a dip in the pool or a swim in the ocean can change your hue — it doesn’t have to.

“Audrina is totally that girl where it’s so hard for her not to dunk her head. She’s swimming in the ocean, playing with her daughter, her hair is always soaked,” Cisneros laughed. “The best thing you can do is actually put a bunch of fresh water in your hair [before going in water.] Just pour it in your hair and throw some leave-in conditioner in it — that’s kind of the best thing.”

To help strengthen strands throughout the season, she also recommends using a bond repair line like Wella Professionals Fusionplex on the day-to-day, which is “designed to restructure and rebuild the hair from the inside out.”

When yellow or brassy tones start to creep up though, reach for a toning purple shampoo. Cisneros’ go-to is the Wella Professionals Blonde Recharge Cool Blonde Purple Shampoo, which “helps cancel out the yellow.”