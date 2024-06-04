Jill Zarin has a new face.

Zarin, 60, revealed via Instagram on Tuesday, June 4, that she had a “lower” face lift after seeing herself on the new Prime Video series The Goat.

“I’m back! Sort of?” Zarin captioned the social media clip, which showed her with a black bandage around her face and neck. “After watching myself on The Goat on Amazon Video, (by the way I killed it this week!!) I decided I needed a lower face lift.”

In addition to the rhytidectomy, Zarin told her followers that she had fat from her legs pumped into her hands because she “hated” them. (The fat transfer is done to reduce the appearance of wrinkles.)

“They look amazing!” Zarin continued in the caption. “My Dr. Visited me the first night post op, which made me feel 1000 times better and then 8 a.m. and then 8 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday to remove the drainage. Every surgeon has different techniques, medications and bedside manner. All of them are critical to ask about to have a successful outcome.”

Zarin concluded her post by sharing that she will share further updates on her healing journey with her subscribers. She also encouraged followers to watch her on The Goat.

This week’s episode will see Zarin cope with a health scare. In Us Weekly’s exclusive clip from the Thursday, June 6, episode, Zarin tells her fellow contestants that she can’t get out of bed.

“Can you help me? I need injections,” Zarin asks the production crew. “Find me a doctor to come here and give me cortisone injections because my back is in spasm. Badly.”

Zarin was concerned about what this meant for the “ball game” on the reality competition show, adding, “This could take me out the game physically. I’ve got to get this fixed today.”

The Goat, which started streaming in May, brought over a dozen reality TV stars into GOAT Manor to face off in various challenges for a cash prize and the title of Greatest of All Time. The show previously eliminated Joey Sasso, Lauren Speed-Hamilton, Tayshia Adams, Kristen Doute, Reza Farahan, Teck Holmes and Justin Johnson a.k.a Alyssa Edwards.

Zarin is most known for starring in The Real Housewives of New York City. She was a part of the original cast and appeared in the franchise from season 1 to 4.