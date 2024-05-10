Joe Amabile shocked Bachelor Nation — and Us — by helping vote Tayshia Adams off The Goat during the second episode.

“I think it’s all good [between us] at the moment. It was either I was going home or she was going home,” Joe, 38, exclusively told Us Weekly about the Amazon Freevee series. “And you can’t even vote for yourself and I’m not going to give up.”

Joe said he was trying to play the game as best as he could, adding, “It was kind of the only way I could stay in the game and it was an unfortunate situation. But it was truly my only way to continue on.”

According to the Bachelor in Paradise alum, it was everyone for themselves at GOAT Manor. “At the end of the day, the hard truth is in a game like this there could only be one winner,” he concluded.

The Goat, which started streaming its first three episodes on Thursday, May 9, follows over a dozen reality TV stars who faced off in various challenges for a cash prize and the title of Greatest of All Time. Tayshia, 33, initially was at the top when she won the first competition and was granted immunity. For the second challenge, however, her team lost and one of the people from it had to go.

While Joe was the original choice for most of the contestants, Tayshia turned the house against herself. She specifically revealed to Joe that she was part of a girl alliance with CJ Franco, Paola Mayfield, Lauren Speed-Hamilton, Kristen Doute, Jill Zarin and Da’Vonne Rogers.

“I’m in a very tough position because Joe is one of my friends and Justin [Johnson] and I have a really good connection,” Tayshia, who previously cohosted the “Click Bait” podcast with Joe, explained. “The name that is being thrown out amongst all the women is Joe. I need to talk to Joe now. I cannot just blindside him. I need to be honest.”

The Bachelor Nation stars sat down for a chat where Tayshia brought it to Joe’s attention that he was going to be voted off.

“Yesterday when CJ became the Goat, the females made an alliance. There’s seven of us so we can basically be the bigger vote and everyone wants to put your name down. Because they feel like you don’t even want to be here,” she told Joe. “I don’t want to put your name down. It is either breaking my trust with you or the other girls.”

Joe wasn’t happy to hear he was on the chopping block.

“That’s all bulls—t. I am not buying that,” he said before elaborating in a confessional. “Tayshia brought up the fact that people think I don’t want to be here and that is the reason why everyone wants to vote me out. That is bulls—t. I want to be here and win.”

As a way to save himself, Joe pointed out that he could suggest that the men in the house vote for Tayshia. He specifically reminded Tayshia that her first win made her a threat that might motivate others to vote her off over him.

“Tayshia, if you want to make an alliance with six people and they are all going to vote for me then I have to defend myself,” he fired back. “This game is brutal.”

After the loaded conversation, Tayshia rehashed the drama to the women in the house and they weren’t thrilled with Tayshia outing their alliance. Tayshia was subsequently voted off when 10 out of 13 people put her name down — including most of the women.

“She has let Joe know that there’s a girl alliance and she’s also betrayed the girls in the girl alliance. She just shot herself in the foot. Whole pinky toe is gone,” Da’Vonne noted in a confessional. “Why would you say that? Now you are in a pickle.”

Tayshia took the decision in stride by jokingly calling Joe a “little s—t” before hugging him.

“I think what I may have done differently is not winning the first challenge. Maybe sneaking up on them a little more,” she told the cameras before leaving the mansion. “And also not caring if people like me or not. I think my honesty and my want to include everyone in the conversation bit me in the butt.”

While speaking with Us, Joe opened up about not having “any regrets” about how he played the game.

“I will say recently a lot of Bachelor Nation people have been going on different competition shows and doing fairly well,” he noted. “I don’t know exactly what it is about filming a show like The Bachelor that makes us good at competition shows — but there’s definitely an element there.”

The Goat is available to stream on Amazon Freevee with new episodes released on Thursdays.