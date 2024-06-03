Jill Zarin‘s chances at winning The Goat might be getting slimmer after a health scare.

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive clip from the Thursday, June 6, episode, Jill, 60, reveals to her fellow contestants that she can’t get out of bed.

“Can you help me? I need injections,” Jill asks the production crew. “Find me a doctor to come here and give me cortisone injections because my back is in spasm. Badly.”

The former Real Housewives of New York City star explains how she has been suffering from extreme discomfort.

“I am in so much pain right now. I bent down to put a shoe on and I heard a crack,” she says in a confessional. “This has happened before and it has literally taken me out for two weeks.”

Jill was concerned about what this meant for the “ball game” on the reality competition show, adding, “This could take me out the game physically. I’ve got to get this fixed today.”

Nearly all the remaining contestants on The Goat, including Da’Vonne Rogers, Joe Amabile, Paola Mayfield, Jason Smith and Wendell Holland showed concern for Jill. Joe, 38, specifically tried to find a way to help her so she could keep competing.

“What if we got you, let’s say crutches?” he asked before Jill shut him down, saying, “No. I can’t do crutches. It is either I walk or I don’t.”

Joe elaborated in a confessional about what this meant for them.

“What are we going to do with Jill? Jill can’t get out of bed, which is not a good thing because we don’t want Jill to be dequeued,” he explained. “We need everyone to play otherwise it just increases Wendell’s odds of pulling himself out. We got to find her a doctor and we got to find it fast.”

The Goat, which started streaming in May, brought over a dozen reality TV stars into GOAT Manor to face off in various challenges for a cash prize and the title of Greatest of All Time. The show previously eliminated Joey Sasso, Lauren Speed-Hamilton, Tayshia Adams, Kristen Doute, Reza Farahan, Teck Holmes and Justin Johnson a.k.a Alyssa Edwards.

Jill, meanwhile, found success on the show by working with Da’Vonne, 36. This strategy paid off when Jill finally won a challenge and earned her immunity during the May 30 episode. Despite the achievement, Jill found herself at odds with Reza, 50, who has continued to throw shade since filming wrapped.

“I usually don’t lead with regrets in my life. I hate that emotion. I regret letting Jill into my life,” he exclusively told Us last month. “At the time, it was how I felt. And honestly, Jill is a little bit of a bitch.”

The Shahs of Sunset alum recalled forming opinions that changed once he met his housemates, adding, “All of the things that I was thinking were all in my head and had nothing to do with the wonderful human beings that were in the house. People really showed me how good they are. Most people — not Jill — but most people did.”

Reza also made it clear he had no regrets about calling Jill a “f–king bitch.”

“I regret my alliance or thinking I had an alliance with Jill. I feel like had I not known Jill, I would have had a better experience. She acted like a beast in the house — kind of like she did on Below Deck,” he claimed, referring to Jill’s recent drama after appearing on the Bravo series. “So she was a beast in the house. She acted like she owned the mansion and that production were her servants, which was a little off-putting. I feel like had I not had a relationship with Jill coming into the house, it probably would have benefited me greatly.”

When asked about Reza’s insult toward her, Jill told Us she wasn’t even aware of what was said. “I don’t think I saw that. I haven’t seen that yet,” she shared. “You’ll have to tune in and see what happens.”

The Goat is available to stream on Prime Video with new episodes released on Thursdays.