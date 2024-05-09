Reza Farahan had some colorful things to say about Jill Zarin while filming The Goat — and he regrets nothing.

During an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, Reza, 50, reacted to a clip from the official trailer for the Amazon Freevee series, which showed him calling Jill, 60, a “f–king bitch.”

“I usually don’t lead with regrets in my life. I hate that emotion. I regret letting Jill into my life,” he revealed. “At the time, it was how I felt. And honestly, Jill is a little bit of a bitch.”

Reza didn’t stop there and continued to air out his grievances about Jill in response to most of Us’ questions about The Goat. The competition series, which started streaming on Thursday, May 9, introduced over a dozen reality TV stars who moved into GOAT Manor to face off in various challenges for a cash prize and the title of Greatest of All Time.

Related: Most Memorable Bravo Crossover Feuds Same network, different feuds. Bravo shows are known for their fair share of feuds — and over the years the drama has spilled across the network. Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent previously made headlines when her split from Randall Emmett kickstarted public drama with Shahs of Sunset‘s GG Gharachedaghi. Shortly after the beauty mogul ended […]

The Shahs of Sunset alum recalled forming opinions that changed once he met his housemates, adding, “All of the things that I was thinking were all in my head and had nothing to do with the wonderful human beings that were in the house. People really showed me how good they are. Most people — not Jill — but most people did.”

After reuniting on The Goat, Reza and Jill initially formed an alliance with Kristen Doute due to their joint Bravo roots. According to the trailer, however, Reza seemed to have a falling-out with Jill for the entire season.

“She’s got to go. I can’t take her anymore,” Reza said about someone before adding in another scene, “Jill is a f–king bitch.”

Jill was also seen throwing shade at someone. “You now just embarrassed me and you embarrassed yourself on national TV,” the former Real Housewives of New York City star told someone in the sneak peek clip.

When asked about Reza’s insult toward her, Jill told Us she wasn’t even aware of what was said. “I don’t think I saw that. I haven’t seen that yet,” she shared. “You’ll have to tune in and see what happens.”

Related: Relive the Biggest Reality TV Feuds Ever since reality TV began, one of the biggest draws has been the drama — specifically, the fighting that breaks out while the cameras are rolling. Through the years — from Laguna Beach and The Hills to the Real Housewives and beyond, the claws come out when action is called. Although Lauren Conrad butted heads […]

As for Reza, he felt very comfortable addressing where he stands with Jill since filming wrapped.

“I regret my alliance or thinking I had an alliance with Jill. I feel like had I not known Jill, I would have had a better experience. She acted like a beast in the house — kind of like she did on Below Deck,” he claimed, referring to Jill’s recent drama after appearing on the Bravo series. “So she was a beast in the house. She acted like she owned the mansion and that production were her servants, which was a little off-putting. I feel like had I not had a relationship with Jill coming into the house, it probably would have benefited me greatly.”

Reza’s commentary on Jill’s Below Deck appearance comes after she previously told Us that her episode didn’t show the full story. Despite her attempt to work with Reza on The Goat, his responses hinted at an ongoing feud.

“Here’s my advice to people. If you’re going to be on a competition show, watch out for the old lady on the show,” Reza quipped to Us. “She probably might do you dirty at the end. That’s some training for you. There you go.”

The Goat is available to stream on Amazon Freevee with new episodes released on Thursdays.