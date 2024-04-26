‘Shahs of Sunset’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

The Shahs of Sunset cast has been keeping busy since the show wrapped.

The series premiered on Bravo in 2012 and followed a group of Persian-Americans living in Beverly Hills, balancing their careers and social lives with their families and cultural traditions.

Shahs of Sunset featured Reza Farahan, Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Sammy Younai, Asa Soltan Rahmati, Mike Shouhed, Mercedes Javid and Lilly Ghalichi.

Sammy parted ways with the show after one season but continued to make appearances, while Asa left after the sixth season. Destiney Rose, Nema Vand, Asifa Mirza and Shervin Roohparvar later joined the crew, with pal Leila Gharache making appearances.

Us Weekly confirmed that the series was canceled in April 2022 after nine seasons.

Keep scrolling to see where the cast of Shahs of Sunset is now: