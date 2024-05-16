Reality stars from all of your favorite shows were willing to complete just about any challenge on The Goat — until it comes to their plastic surgery procedures.

During the Thursday, May 16, episode of the Amazon Freevee competition series, host Daniel Tosh asked everyone to share one “enhancement” they had done in honor of their medical reality show-inspired games.

Cast members Joe Amabile, Reza Farahan, CJ Franco, Teck Holmes, Justin Johnson a.k.a Alyssa Edwards, Paola Mayfield, Jason Smith, Da’Vonne Rogers and Jill Zarin all refused to discuss their history with plastic surgery — but Kristen Doute doesn’t back down from a task.

“I have had facial reconstructive surgery,” she revealed. “I broke my orbital socket so I have titanium plates, I have Botox and I occasionally get lip filler. But not right now.”

Related: Stars Who Opened Up About Plastic Surgery It’s often thought that celebrities who’ve had plastic surgery will go to any lengths to hide their secret, but stars from Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to Courteney Cox have been candid about their experiences going under the knife. Some celebrities have even shared their plastic surgery nightmares. Heidi Montag, for example, developed health problems due to her […]

After Daniel, 48, double checked whether anyone else wanted to share, Jason, 46, added that he had his gallbladder taken out. Kristen, 41, remained the only person on the show who candidly addressed her plastic surgery.

The Goat, which started streaming earlier this month, brought over a dozen reality TV stars into GOAT Manor to face off in various challenges for a cash prize and the title of Greatest of All Time. The show previously eliminated Joey Sasso, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Tayshia Adams.

Kristen was the next person to go — and didn’t go quietly. After getting voted off by the majority of the people in GOAT Manor, Kristen specifically turned her sights on CJ, 33, for not standing by the alliance created by all the women on the show. CJ, for her part, stood by the decisions she made in the name of the game.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now While some things never change, the cast of Vanderpump Rules is used to a shake-up … and a touch-up. Vanderpump Rules was introduced to Bravo viewers during a special episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in January 2013. Season 1 starred Lisa Vanderpump, who was a Beverly Hills Housewife at the time, Stassi […]

“Kristen was messy. She was messy,” the F—Boy Island star exclusively told Us Weekly about her strategy. “I’m sure [she’s] kindhearted [and] so many other great things. But that was specifically messy and we were all supporting women. The guys weren’t coming for [the women]. “I feel like if anything, everything was reversed.”

CJ also received support from Justin, 44, who got into it with Kristen one episode prior. Justin threw Kristen — and Us — for a loop when he told the Vanderpump Rules alum that she didn’t love anything except the bottle, implying she had a drinking problem.

“Here’s the thing. I think we’re living in the house with strangers. We are sleeping on twin beds and you guys get to see 40 minutes of that. That’s around the clock,” Justin explained. “There’s so much that was going on. The backstabbing started from the beginning. But that moment was a very intense moment because if you really remember then you knew the challenge was thrown earlier that day.”

Related: Biggest Reality TV Feuds of 2023 Reality TV provided Us with plenty of entertainment, drama and feuds in 2023. Vanderpump Rules was already airing season 10 when news broke in March that Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix had called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his affair with Raquel “Rachel” Leviss. As a result, cameras captured more […]

The RuPaul’s Drag Race alum continued: “Every action has a reaction. So in that moment, that was what I was feeling. I felt very pushed back into a corner. But like family, we argue. … I have a lot of respect for women. That’s why I was really quick to remind myself, ‘Hey, let’s do that. This is not what we came here for.'”

CJ agreed with Justin’s perception of the situation, adding, “We are honest and we tell it like it is. I think that there was some schmoozing happening in that moment and the reaction was, ‘You’re not being authentic.’ I think the words were very strong, but I think what [Justin was] truly trying to say to Kristen, ‘What you’re saying right now isn’t authentic.'”

The Goat is available to stream on Amazon Freevee with new episodes released on Thursdays.