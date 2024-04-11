Throughout the years, The Valley’s Kristen Doute has learned to love the skin that she is in.

“I don’t weigh myself. Even when I go to the doctor, I’m like, ‘Don’t say it out loud. It’s not about a number to me,'” Doute, 41, exclusively told Us Weekly while discussing her recent AirSculpt transformation. “If it were about a number, I don’t think I would see results.”

After appearing on reality TV for more than a decade, Doute wanted to transform her body without focusing on weight loss specifically.

“It’s just permanent fat removal, but it’s also the skin tightening. So I’m really seeing the shape of my body change and just be sculpted to exactly what I would want. And of course, there’s still work to do,” she noted. “It’s not as if I’m never going to gain weight anywhere else.”

Doute told Us she was committed to maintaining a comfortable relationship with her body, adding, “Now I’m working out again and all of that. But I just love that the area that I’ve always had the most trouble with — no matter how much I worked out and no matter what I ate — that is now gone permanently.”

Bravo viewers were introduced to Doute in 2013 when she rose to prominence as an OG cast member of Vanderpump Rules. She is now starring alongside former costars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright on a spinoff titled The Valley. After filming the first season of the new series, Doute recalled deciding to take the steps to gain back some confidence.

“Honestly, it was an issue having this little trouble area, but it was not an issue for me in my relationship. It was never an issue for Luke [Broderick],” Doute shared with Us about her relationship. “He’s the most wonderful thing, but it was like, ‘I got to take the shirt off too.’ But now I’m like, ‘Hello, how’s it going?’ I just feel better about myself for me when I look in the mirror and that’s really why I wanted to do it.”

The TV personality started to think about AirScrupt more seriously as she got older.

“I just got so tired of the tire, honestly. When you’re sexier but a little older, it was just something that wouldn’t go away,” she explained. “Truth be told, being back on TV and doing press again and being really thrown back into the public eye again, I just wanted to feel more confident about what I was wearing every day and getting dressed and trying on clothes and getting excited to do press and carpets and all of that. So, I just wanted to do something about it.”

Doute praised the cosmetic experience because of how easy it was.

“Right when I walked in, everyone from reception to the nurses to my doctor, everyone was just so warm and amazing bedside manner and just very attentive. I felt so comfortable and it really eased any anxiety that I had. They walked me through exactly what was going to happen, even though I had done all of my research of course, and read up on it,” she continued. “I just know that at the three-month mark and then at the six-month mark is, like, when I’ll have my absolute final results, but I am wondering how it’s going to get any better, to be honest.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi