What a man gotta do to get glowing skin? Well, if you’re Joe Jonas, a little jade rolling should do the trick!

There’s no question that the 31-year-old singer has a flawless complexion, and in a Sunday, May 30, TikTok video the star spilled his skincare secrets.

“If you are 30 or older duet this or use this sound and let’s show the younger generation what it means to age gracefully,” the soundtrack narrates.

The video doesn’t depict Jonas getting a wild laser procedure or conducting a 12-step routine — oh no. Instead, it features the “Sucker” singer chilling out on the couch while getting a very thorough jade rolling treatment from Sophie Turner.

And Turner, 25, takes her role as wife and beauty guru very seriously. She expertly drags the de-puffing jade roller around her husband’s jawline, making sure to push the fluid downward.

Stylish couldn’t help but stop and stare at the Game of Thrones star’s gorgeous pear-shaped engagement ring, which caught the light with every push and pull.

The video quickly blew up, gaining nearly 30,000 likes and tons of hysterical comments.

For starters, fans couldn’t believe that Jonas was old enough to use the sound. “30 or older?!? No no sir you are still 18-year-old Shane from Camp Rock to me,” one fan wrote. Another said: “You look like you would be 17 at the year 3000.”

Others made sure to shout out Turner’s fabulous work and undeniable skincare prowess. One fan commented, “Sophie keeps you looking young,” while someone else added, “Thank Sophie for her hard work.”

This isn’t the first time the actress has taken over her husband’s beauty routine. In April 2020 she upped the ante on his makeup routine.

While the “When You Look Me in the Eyes” singer kept busy during quarantine with video games, Turner gathered her boldest, brightest makeup and decided it was time to give her hubby a makeover.

She expertly smoked out his purple eyeshadow, groomed his eyebrows to bushy, boy brow perfection and swiped on a bit of mascara and highlighter.

Turner took to Instagram Stories to show off her handy work. She captioned the photo, “He finally let me me do his makeup.” In a follow up photo, the Time Freak star had her husband tilt his head to put “that highlight” on full display.

The couple, who secretly married on May 1, 2019, welcomed daughter Willa on July 22, 2020.