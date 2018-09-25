Arguably the best part about the change of seasons is that it gives Us free reign to change up our look. No-makeup makeup in the Summer gives way to richer, sumptuous lips and sexy eye makeup in the fall. As a result, we’re constantly searching for ways to change things up. And thanks to Joey King, we’ve got the perfect recipe for a hybrid smokey and winged eye to rock with abandon now that the seasons have changed.

Luckily for Us, not only did the starlet’s appearance at the Summer ‘03 movie premiere provide the inspiration, but King’s makeup artist Allan Avendano shared the step by step breakdown, including products, for how he crafted the next level cool look.

Obviously, this look is all about the eyes, and if you want to nab the hypnotic and edgy gaze you’ll need to grab the Huda Beauty Obsessions Palette Smokey (yes, that’s Huda as in the makeup artist of Instagram fame). Avendano used the charcoal hued shadow to rim the upper and lower lashline, then wing the line out. Next, he blended and smudged the line gently for a smoldering effect. Then he added a couple of coats of Marc Jacobs Beauty Velvet Noir Mascara to make sure her fringe could be batted with inky abandon.

Another pro tip: all of this good eye makeup should be framed with a strong brow. Here, Avendano brushed up the eyebrow hair with Glossier Boy brow for a groomed but not overly defined effect.

Given that King’s eyes were the focus of the gorgeous face beat, Avendano also took care to make sure that her skin and lips weren’t too heavy, but rather fresh and youthful. To ensure that her complexion looked bright and supple, he applied Tatcha Water Cream and Pearl Eye Treatment to lay the base for her glow and then applied Vapour Beauty Atmosphere Soft Focus Foundation and Illusionist Concealer for majorly luminous skin.

Next, he gave her a touch of Marc Jacobs Beauty O! Mega Bronze Perfect Tan in Tan Tastic for a touch of sunkiss and Flesh Beauty Blush in Pulse on the apples of the starlet’s cheeks for a hint of youthful flush.

To finish: Bite Beauty Lip Crayon in Sucre for kissably pink lips.

Wear it to date night, girls night out or a casual dinner — you’ll turn heads no matter what.

