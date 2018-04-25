Guys, if you don’t have a plans that necessitate serious glam coming up, find some ASAP. Why? John Mayer just gave Us life with a tutorial for a smokey eye. Talk about a pick me up!

In a world devoid of inspo, the crooner has seized the torch held by the likes of Kim Kardashian and helping Us all out with some neutral-toned, sexy realness. Mayer posted a series of stories for how to use a classic Chanel smokey eye palette (and then put it in his highlights, so we can all go back for future reference — he’s a gem). And this isn’t even the first time he’s done this — followers of his Snapchat might remember he did a La Prairie skincare routine back in the day.

But back to his sultry eye: Mayer started things off by acknowledging that his fans had requested a smokey eye tutorial (lol) and so he obliged, with a gorgeous Chanel palette. Apparently Mayer is doing a color study and so he originally purchased the palette because he liked the colors. But the particular palette he used – well, he lost the instructions — but fear not, he remembered the steps.

First thing is first, the singer doesn’t believe in makeup brushes. Instead he prefers the sponge applicators that come with your palette. Second tip: he doesn’t use all four colors. He starts with the copper shade and uses a light touch, which he says is key. Though, he advises to go heavier if you’re bored. Then, take the challenge and accentuate the eye with the dark color on both corners of the eye and blend with your finger.

Next, tan goes down the middle and over the top. Pro tip: Mayer advises not applying shadow above the orbital socket. Wise words, John.

At the end, the singer admits, while he’s not sure he nailed it, all that matters is that he tried. But we think his smokey eye is spectacular, obvs.

