Nice ice! Two days after John Stamos announced he had proposed to model Caitlin McHugh, the lovebirds hit a red carpet together where his fiancee showed off her sparkling engagement ring.

It looks like the former 54-year-old Full House star, who popped the question in Disneyland with giant signs of Sebastian the crab from The Little Mermaid that said “Go on and ask the girl” instead of the lyrics from “Kiss the Girl,” did just a good of a job picking out beautiful bling as he did with his creative proposal.

Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2017: See the Bling!

I kissed the boy and said…yes! That’s what you do when the sweetest, most romantic Prince Charming treats you like a princess and asks you to be his 💍 A post shared by Caitlin McHugh (@caitlinskybound) on Oct 23, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

The stunning engagement ring appears to feature an emerald cut diamond set on a sterling silver band. Emerald cut diamonds showcase the rock’s original clarity due to the large rectangular table which makes inclusions and color more visible.

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Are Engaged

“I kissed the boy and said…yes! That’s what you do when the sweetest, most romantic Prince Charming treats you like a princess and asks you to be his 💍,” his 32-year-old fiancee and Disney fan captioned an Instagram photo of them kissing right after she accepted his romantic proposal.

The gorgeous couple’s first event as an engaged twosome was for a good cause. They attended designer Zac Posen’s birthday and fundraiser for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and mothers2mothers charity. The evening was hosted by Posen, Paris Jackson and Ron Burkle and took place at Burkle’s Green Acres estate in Beverly Hills. After a cocktail reception, guests enjoyed a seated dinner with a specially curated menu from Posen’s premiere cookbook: Cooking With Zac before a performance from Annie Lennox.

Celebrity Engagement Rings of 2017: See the Bling!

Stamos and McHugh began dating last year and went public in March 2016. “I’m dating and I’m very much in love,” Stamos told Ryan Seacrest in a recent interview. “You get to this point, and time goes by so damn fast — who wants to live alone?”

If the proposal was this epic, we can’t wait to see what they do for the wedding!

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!