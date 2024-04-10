When it comes to fashion, “comfort and fit is key” for JoJo Fletcher.

Fletcher, 33, applied that motto to her new festival-themed collection with Cupshe, which she launched on Friday, April 5. “If I’m comfortable and the fit hits in all the right places, I feel the most confident,” Fletcher exclusively told Us Weekly when chatting about the collaboration that includes swimsuits, knit dresses, sheer skirts and more.

One of the pieces that makes her feel her best is the X JoJo Escaping Pink Pungling Cutout One Piece, which features thin straps, an open back and “just the tiniest bit of shimmer when the sun hits it.”

She also gushed to Us that her husband, Jordan Rodgers, who she met during her season 12 of The Bachelorette, is a “big fan” of the Escaping Denim Effect Cutout One-Piece. “We have a killer denim one piece swimsuit … and it is definitely Jordan’s favorite,” she said. “There’s also a great cutout knit dress from this collection that he is a big fan of!”

As we approach festival season, Fletcher recommends fans top her swimwear collection off with a chic accessory. “We actually paired the pink one piece with a head scarf and it completely elevated the swimsuit,” she told Us, referencing the silky floral patterned bandana she wore in the campaign.

Elsewhere in the ad , Fletcher gave Us more festival inspo when she paired the Sheer Black Glitter Maxi Skirt, which is equipped with cheeky black underwear and sparkly moon embellishments, with the Colorblock Underwire Bikini Top. Fletcher elevated her look even more with black booties, a silver belt and hoop earrings.

For glam, she donned long lashes and rosy cheeks. Her bronde hair was parted down the middle and styled in beachy waves.

This isn’t the first time Fletcher collabed with Cupshe — she previously designed another swimwear line in June 2022, including funky patterns, floral designs and more.

“They made the entire process so easy and the pieces turned out amazing so when they asked if I wanted to do a round two I didn’t have to think twice,” Fletcher told Us. “I wanted to include something for everyone in this festival collection! That’s why you see the bold colors, but also the true neutral statement pieces.”