JoJo Siwa Says She’s Spent $50,000 on Cosmetic Surgery After Her ‘I’m Insecure’ Confession

JoJo Siwa admits to 50k cosmetic proceedure
JoJo Siwa Momodu Mansaray/FilmMagic

JoJo Siwa has admitted that she’s spent a staggering $50,000 on cosmetic surgery after confessing that she’s a “very insecure” person.

In a resurfaced clip, the 20-year-old “Karma” singer was asked what was the most expensive thing she was wearing at a recent awards show and she replied, “My teeth.”

Referring to her veneers, she added to BuzzFeed: “These motherf–kers cost me 50 grand.”

While it was all in good spirits, the former Dance Moms star has made no secret of her insecurities.

JoJo Siwa Sparks Romance Rumors With Avery Cyrus After Kylie Prew Split

“I judge myself at everything,” Siwa explained to E! News last November. “I’m a very insecure person.”

“Everything gets judged,” she shared, before pointing to the front of her head. “You know, people told me I have a receding hairline, they don’t know that I have a stress rash and that’s why I’m balding right here. A 12-year-old shouldn’t have a stress rash on their head that makes them bald, but I did.”

Now, the Nickelodeon star is getting more and more comfortable with her looks and style.

JoJo Siwa's Feuds Over the Years: Candace Cameron Bure, More

Last week, Siwa shocked fans when she arrived at the Dolby Theatre for the iHeartRadio Music Awards on April 1 wearing a mesh catsuit adorned with black beaded embroidery made to look like flames. Her Kiss-inspired outfit was completed with bat wings attached to her sleeves.

JoJo Siwa admots to 50k procedure
Siwa attends the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

She styled her hair — which she usually wears in a high ponytail — in an intricate mohawk that featured curls and braids. For glam, Siwa rocked a goth-inspired dark lip and had black stars painted around her eyes — just as Gene Simmons and his Kiss bandmates did in the ’70s. The only thing missing was the white face paint.

Simmons, 74, was a fan of the look, telling TMZ, “JoJo is cool. Anybody who doesn’t get it is just jealous, period. Never be ordinary. Always be extraordinary. JoJo is extraordinary and she looks cool. She looks like me, but that’s another story.”

