Mother knows best! For the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, JoJo Siwa recruited none other than her mother, Jessalynn Siwa, and former Dancing With the Stars partner Jenna Johnson to get her glammed up for the star-studded red carpet.

And that they did! The 18-year-old looked positively glamorous in a pink tulle Jenny Packham gown that she teamed with sheer lucite pumps and some fabulous bling.

“My mom actually styled me,” the YouTube personality told Us Weekly on the red carpet. “My mom bought this dress at the store and then I got my necklace and my shoes from Jenna [Johnson],”

In the beauty department, the Dance Moms alum rocked a monochromatic pink face beat, complete with sparkly eyeshadow, and an intricate braided hairdo that cascaded into loose waves.

This isn’t the first time that Siwa has turned to Johnson for some fashion advice. For the American Music Awards last month, she teamed her floor-length black gown with a pair of the pro dancer’s glitzy gold pumps.

“I’m in a dress and heels for the first time in my life!” she told People on the red carpet (noting that she meant besides the fancy ensembles she wore on season 30 of Dancing With the Stars). “When I knew I was coming to the AMAs, I was like, ‘uh oh, what am I going to wear?’”

She continued: “I had this transition while being on Dancing With the Stars, where I’ve gone from dressing like I normally dress to kind of looking more adult. And I was like, I want to branch out of my comfort zone.”

Not only has she stepped out of her “comfort zone,” as of recently, but she’s also become somewhat of a fan favorite, winning the Favorite Reality Competition Contestant Award. “I have NO words,” the Dance Moms alum captioned an Instagram post after the People’s Choice Awards. “I am so thankful!! Tonight I won my first ever @peopleschoice award for Favorite Reality Competition Contestant for Dancing With The Stars.”

She continued: “This award means SO much to me. Thank you to all who voted and made this dream of mine come true! This night was magical and one that I Will remember forever.”

Fans and famous friends quickly congratulated the star, taking the comments section by storm. Beauty influencer Jaclyn Hill wrote, “Congratulations babe! This is amazing,” while Sharna Burgess said, “AHHHHH!!!! So deserved you beautiful human!! Big hugs from Bri and I. CONGRATULATIONS!”