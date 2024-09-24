JoJo Siwa took her fashion sense to the next level.

Siwa, 21, posed in an interesting outfit while appearing on the cover of Ladygunn Magazine on Monday, September 23. Her ensemble, styled by Phil Gomez, featured a nude strapless bedazzled top equipped with nipples and built-in abs. The singer paired the corset with a glittery codpiece. Siwa paired the custom rhinestone corset and bulge from Sparkyle Studio with crystal embellished gold combat boots.

For glam, done by Euphoria makeup artist Doniella Davy, the dancer donned vibrant colors, including bright blue Half Magic eyeshadow that was smoked out to her brows, hot pink blush, mascara, pink lips, a highlighted nose and contoured cheeks. Her split brown and blonde tresses were parted to the side and blown out, thanks to hair stylist Isaac Davidson.

In a separate snap, she posed with her hands on her hips and gazed into the camera. Siwa completed her getup with clear goggles featuring silver spikes from Mercura NYC and a gold chain necklace.

“‘Karma is still an earworm. It’s crazy that it still has some relevance five months later,’ JoJo says. ‘And that’s the whole point,’” the magazine captioned the images.

Fans were quick to share their mixed reactions in the comments section.

“No hate, I’m honestly just confused,” one social media user wrote, as another added, “It’s not a good day to have eyes.” Other fans gushed over Siwa’s outfit, writing, “Omg, this is soooo camp i’m loving it,” as another wrote, “SERVED.” More defended Siwa’s look, “If Lady Gaga did this be honest y’all would eat it up.”

This is not the first eye-catching look Siwa has worn. In April, she rocked the same bedazzled costume she wore in her “Karma” music video while attending the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles.

Her look featured a sheer catsuit with mesh legs and lots of rhinestones. Siwa teamed the look with graphic black sparkly eye makeup and a fauxhawk.