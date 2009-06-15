Jon Gosselin’s Ed Hardy Duds Show He Likes to “Take Risks”

Jon Gosselin has been showing off his wild side lately, sporting a wide range of hip Ed Hardy duds. On June 4, he wore a $275 red sweatshirt while unpacking luggage outside his home in Wernersville Pa. Two days later – while taking 8-year-old twins Cara and Mady to see Disney's Up — he donned a pair of $150 Ed Hardy jungle-inspired jeans (featuring two angry tigers on the rear). "He seems to love our clothing," Tara Malia Gregory, the company's marketing director, tells Usmagazine.com.

Gregory tells Us the company's demographic is males, ages 16-30. So what kind of message is Jon — a 32-year-old father of 8 — trying to send? "People who wear our clothes are edgy and fashion-forward," she tells Us. "They're in tune with pop culture and they like to take risks."

While Jon has never showed a flair for fashion before (his typical attire: layered sweatshirts; see above photo), he may have an inner edginess that's never been shown on television, Gregory says. (Incidentally, Jon recently showed off a pierced left ear.)

"Dads wears our clothes; the Larry Kings of the world wear our clothes," she says.

It appears that Jon is paying to be chic. "I'm not aware of any gifting to him," she said, adding that the clothes are likely not among the free perks he receives from his hit TLC show. "Celebs buy our stuff, too!"

