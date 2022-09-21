Jon Hamm is setting the record straight! After years of chatter, the actor finally cleared the air on the rumor that he goes commando.

The reveal unfolded during the 51-year-old’s Monday, September 19, appearance on The Howard Stern Show after host Howard Stern brought up the 2013 claim that the Tag star was forced to wear underwear while filming Mad Men. At the time, Hamm was photographed rocking a pair of skintight pants that appeared to show his bulge. After the photos hit the internet, the Missouri native was allegedly asked to cover up.

“I have worn underwear every single day of my life, Howard,” Hamm told the 68-year-old comedian. “First of all, who doesn’t wear underwear? Yeah, I wear underwear — I’ve worn underwear every day of my life.”

The Top Gun: Maverick actor even shared that he prefers boxer briefs. “I like a breathable cotton [underwear]. Come on man, who doesn’t?” Hamm told Stern.

Hamm briefly spoke on the matter to GQ Australia in 2016, telling the publication that the rumor “was a topic of fascination for other people — certainly not me.” He added: “By the way, as rumors go — not the worst.” Hamm offered a fiery response to the allegations to Rolling Stone in 2019, saying: “They’re called ‘privates’ for a reason. I’m wearing pants, for f–k‘s sake. Lay off.”

Debunking the underwear myth wasn’t the only fashion topic Hamm discussed with Stern. The Beirut actor also shared his hot take on Erika Jayne‘s earring drama that sparked during season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

(As fans recall, the September 7 and 14 episodes saw Jayne’s costars questioning her decision to hold onto the $750,000 diamond sparklers her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, gave to her with allegedly stolen settlement funds.)

“You just want to shake her and go, ‘Honey, they were never yours — give them back,’” Hamm said on The Howard Stern Show.

Jayne and Girardi, 82, announced in November 2020 that they had called it quits after two decades of marriage. One month later, the pair were hit with a lawsuit accusing them of embezzling funds intended to help the families of Lion Air Flight 610 crash victims.

The Dancing With the Stars alum has maintained her innocence and claimed that she had no knowledge or involvement in the former lawyer’s alleged crimes.