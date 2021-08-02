Jonah Hill’s New Tattoo Is the Ultimate ‘Body Love’ Reminder: Photo

A permanent reminder! Jonah Hill loves the skin he’s in. And now, he’s got some fresh ink to celebrate his positive outlook.

The 37-year-old actor, who has dealt with body-shamers in the past, took to Instagram to show off his latest tattoo on Sunday, August 1. “BODY LOVE,” he captioned his post, debuting his back tattoo.

His design, which was completed by Mike at American Electric Tattoo Co., is a navy blue circle which features the words “BODY LOVE” around a rock ’n’ roll salute.

Famous friends were quick to take to the comments section to congratulate the actor on his new ink, including his mother, Sharon Feldstein.

“I love this and you,” she wrote. Zoe Kravitz added, “Yessssssssss,” while Jaimie Alexander said, “Greatness.” Sharon Stone got in on the action too. She chimed in: “Look at you 👏👏👏👏😍😍😍😍😍.”

Fans shared the sentiment, many noting that The Wolf of Wall Street star was an inspiration.

“You f—king rock! thanks for being yourself and loving yourself. I know it isn’t easy,” one of Hill’s 2.9 million followers wrote. “Top tier tattoo my DUDE! I love this and I love you Jonah. Shine on brother,” another person said.

Others took the opportunity to compare the actor, who was rocking long blonde hair, to handful of fictional characters including Jack Frost, a James Bond villain and Super Saiyan, an anime character.

Hill’s new ink follows his candid Instagram post about body image in February, which he shared after being photographed shirtless at a beach in Malibu.

“I don’t think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends,” he started off his caption, sharing an image of the paparazzi pictures. “Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren’t exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers.”

He continued: “So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can’t phase me anymore is dope. I’m 37 and finally love and accept myself. This isn’t a ‘good for me’ post. And it’s definitely not a ‘feel bad for me post.’ It’s for the kids who don’t take their shirt off at the pool. Have fun. You’re wonderful and awesome and perfect. All my love.”