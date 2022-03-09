How JVN’s Hair Is Helping to ‘Dismantle Beauty Standards’

Jonathan Van Ness is a master when it comes to makeovers, but the 34-year-old Queer Eye star aims to do more than cut and color. He wants to shake up the status quo.

“I want people to realize that their beauty and their worth is not reliant upon what they look like. We can have preferences and we can have things that we want to emphasize or do more of or less of, but nothing about the way we look affects our worthiness or how amazing we are,” the reality star exclusively told Us Weekly. “There’s a lot of learned cultural beauty expectations and standards that I think more about trying to dismantle more now than I did when I first started Queer Eye.”

“It’s like when people think that when you get older you need have shorter hair or that you should color your hair to look younger,” the JVN Hair founder explained. “It’s fine to grow your natural color out and be a gorgeous, silver haired person — it’s fabulous!”

And Van Ness practices what he preaches. Not only does he have no intention of chopping his hair any time soon, but he’s also embracing his grays. “I have tons of gray hair as it is in my beard and my hair, so I’m definitely not coloring it,” he told Us.

The hairstylist isn’t stopping there. His haircare line, which was launched in August 2021, was designed with the same stereotype-busting mentality in mind.

“We formulate by hair concern versus hair type. For so long, things have been marketed in haircare in ways that don’t benefit everyone’s hair or work on everyone’s hair. Ultimately, whether your hair is textured or straight or wavy or curly, all hair just needs more moisture or more strength or more body and volume,” he explained. “Hair is hair. Nobody’s hair is a totally different type of crazy structure. Everybody’s hair is hair, which is why formulate for concern over hair type.”

And if you want to get onboard with Van Ness’ line, it’s never been easier. Seriously. The beauty boss teamed up with Shipt and Sephora to provide same-day delivery (!!!) on an exclusive “Spring So Clean” kit comprised of beauty and wellness products with an emphasis on clean beauty products and amazing ingredients.

A few standouts from the list? The Biossance Squalana + Zinc Sheer Mineral Sunscreen, Said Glowy Super Gel Lightweight Dewy Highlight and, of course, the JVN Complete Instant Recovery Heat Protectant Leave-In Serum and Complete Hydrating Air Dry Hair Cream.

Scoop up Van Ness’ favorites and other Sephora buys by downloading the Shipt in the App Store.

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential