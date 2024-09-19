Joshua Jackson stepped out wearing an eye-catching blue velvet suit in support of his new show Doctor Odyssey on Wednesday, September 18.

Jackson was photographed alongside his costars at the Doctor Odyssey premiere, which took place at the Bel-Air Bay Club in Pacific Palisades, California. For the occasion, Jackson looked dapper in a teal blue velvet suit jacket and matching pants, which he wore with a simple white shirt and brown leather brogues.

Jackson’s decision to wear teal blue was perfectly in keeping with the new medical series, which is set at sea and will likely appeal to fans of both Grey’s Anatomy and Below Deck.

The ABC series, which premieres on Thursday, September 26, follows Dr. Max Bankman (Jackson), an emergency room physician turned on-board doctor for a luxury cruise ship. Veteran actor Don Johnson and Broadway star Phillipa Soo costar in the series from co-creator Ryan Murphy.

Discussing his starring role in the buzzy new show, Jackson told Entertainment Weekly, “I’ve never actually been on a cruise, so I have to admit that.”

The Dawson’s Creek icon didn’t let his lack of at-sea experience deter him from joining the series though.

“When I first heard about the project, I didn’t know what the project was about — I only knew that Ryan [Murphy] wanted to talk to me,” Jackson told the outlet in an interview published on September 5.

Despite being set on a luxury cruise ship, the new medical series was filmed on a set in Los Angeles, which allowed Jackson to prioritize his family. The Fringe actor shares 4-year-old daughter Juno with his ex-wife, Jodie Turner-Smith.

“If we were filming on an actual cruise ship, it would make it very hard for me to drop my daughter off at school in the morning,” Jackson joked to Entertainment Weekly.

Even though medical dramas often feature deathly scenarios, Jackson hopes viewers will have fun while watching his new show.

“Our mission statement is to be enjoying ourselves at all times so that the audience can have an hour in the week where they can just sit back and enjoy,” he told the outlet.

“It’s supposed to be a one-hour vacation every week,” he continued. “You come aboard this boat as the medical cases happen, but also life happens, and by the end of the hour, hopefully you laughed, maybe even cried, and you go back into your week feeling just a little bit more relaxed for having gone on a nice cruise with us.”

Like most Pacey Witter fans, we wouldn’t mind being stranded at sea on a luxury cruise if Jackson was our doctor.